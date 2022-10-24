Quality education to deserving kids termed moral obligation

PESHAWAR: The speakers at a function arranged here on Sunday said it was our moral obligation to provide quality education to the children who could not enroll in expensive schools.
They were addressing speaking at a programme held on the importance of education in Islam at the Aziz Jan Institute of Learning in Hayatabad.
Religious scholars, teachers, students and their parents attended the programme. A Pakistani-American religious scholar Nauman Ali Khan was the main speaker who shed light on the importance of both Islamic and modern education. “Islam is a complete code of life. It lays emphasis on the acquisition of knowledge.
The Holy Quran calls for tolerance and harmony,” he added.
The scholar said education was not meant to mint money but demanded to contribute to society and serve the people. “If we think of our due roles as citizens and as Muslims, we can bring about a change,” Nauman Ali Khan said and suggested people should use their own skills and contribute to bring about improvement in people’s lives.
On the occasion, Senator Mohsin Aziz, who is also the director of the Aziz Jan Institute, said his mother Ismat Aziz had laid the foundation stone for the Aziz Jan Institute in the year 2000 and more than 1,000 students were enrolled in the institute at present.
Senator Mohsin Aziz said the students from the institute were among the top 20 students when the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Peshawar declared the Secondary School Certificate examination results.
He attributed the success to the school principal and staff’s hard work.
He said a number of orphans were receiving free education at the institute and hostel facility and clothes were regularly provided to them. “The excelling students receive scholarships as well”, he added.
