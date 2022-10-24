275 new dengue cases reported in KP

PESHAWAR: An official of the Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday confirmed that there were 275 new dengue cases reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the last 24 hours.
Giving details, he told that with the 275 new cases, the number of dengue patients in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had reached 16,277 with 24 more dengue patients admitted in various hospitals increasing the number to 80.He said that Peshawar reported the highest number of 118 new dengue cases and the number increased to 6632, in Mardan, 30 cases of dengue were reported which had become 3321 and 34 cases of dengue were reported in Khyber which had become 1026.
