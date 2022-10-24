COMSATS convocation tomorrow

ABBOTTABAD: COMSATS University Islamabad, Abbottabad Campus will arrange an annual convocation in the university auditorium here on Tuesday.
Campus Director Dr Mohammad Maroof Shah told journalists that 1,243 students (887 male and 356 female) who have passed out in Fall 2021 and Spring 2022 will receive degrees at the convocation.
Among these students, a total of 48 students will receive the gold medals for outstanding academic performance. The degrees will be awarded in Computer Sciences, Electrical and Computer Engineering, Civil Engineering, Mathematics, Biotechnology, Environmental Sciences, Pharmacy, Chemistry, and Management Sciences.
