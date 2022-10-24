Importance of girls education underlined

MANSEHRA: The speakers at a seminar organised by Hazara University and a non-governmental organisation have urged parents to provide primary and secondary education opportunities to the girl students in the remote parts of the province.

“The women are, if not over but half of the country’s population and they should be provided with primary and secondary education opportunities,” Sher Afzal Gujjar, the Chief executive officer of the Social Improvement Through Education and Knowledge organisation told the seminar here on Sunday.

Educationists and personalities from the public and private sectors

attended the seminar and floated proposals to enhance the literacy rate in the country, particularly of women.

“The country’s prosperity and development rest with education and it could only be achieved by providing all opportunities to men and women equally,” Sher Afzal said.

The seminar suggested some measures to promote women’s education in the far-off districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.