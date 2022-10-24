Land acquisition process for Dir Motorway launched

PESHAWAR: The land acquisition process for the construction of the 30 km-long Dir Motorway has been initiated and a committee constituted to overcome any impediments. The initial survey for the entire length of the proposed motorway has been completed as well.

This was stated at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, said a handout. Secretary Planning and Development Shah Mehmood, secretary Communications and Works Department and officials of Pakhtunkhwa Highways authority attended the meeting.

The progress on mega projects of the roads sector in the province was reviewed by the participants.

There was a detailed briefing about the progress made so far on the Dir Motorway, Peshawar-Dera Ismail Khan Motorway, Swat Motorway Phase 2, Madyan Bypass, Bahrain Bypass and other mega projects in the roads network sector. The participants were informed that the overall length of Dir Motorway will be 30 kilometers. It will have four lanes and include the construction of two tunnels.

Regarding the Peshawar-DI Khan Motorway, it was added that the overall length of the road is 365 kilometers, having six lanes and 19 interchanges in different spots. It was informed that two tunnels will also be constructed, one at Dara Adam Khel and the other in the Karak District.

The chief minister said the KP government is working on connecting all districts of the province through motorways which will not only provide quality transportation facilities for the public but also provide a conducive environment for business activities and help make the province a transit center for trade activities.

Mahmood Khan directed the authorities concerned to ensure the completion of all ongoing projects within the stipulated timelines and made it clear that there would be no compromise on delay in the completion of public welfare schemes.

The chief minister said only those projects will be inaugurated which are complete on the ground in all respect.