Mystery of man jumping off plaza during police raid still unresolved

Islamabad : A young man jumped down, reportedly during a police raid, from a 4-storey plaza located in the jurisdiction of Loi Bhir Police Station and died on the spot. The police shifted the body to the hospital and termed the killing a suicide case and lodged a report.

Two absolutely opposite versions have come out from the locals and the Loi Bhir police station.

People alleged that a Massage and Huqqa Centre was set up on the 4th floor of the Civic Centre of the private housing society under the protection of the area police but the police provided protection to the Massage Centre against the heavy amount of bribes suddenly the police doubled the bribe money that was unaffordable for the owner but he kept running his illegal business.

The police conducted the raid as threat gesture but couldn’t convince the owner for increasing the bribe money.

On Saturday late night a raiding party conducted a raid at the centre when the owner was dead drunk, the locals claimed to add that the owner jumped off the 4th floor to escape but could not survive and died on the spot.

On the other side, the police claimed that the police party reached the tipped-off location on the telephonic complaint from two transgenders who told the police that they have been kidnapped and raped forcibly.

However, the deceased has been involved in criminal activities, even during his stay abroad. The police claimed that he was deported from the country where he was living illegally.

Neither version could not be proved from either side or the death of the owner of the Massage Centre remains a mystery till the conclusion of the investigation.