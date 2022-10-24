Girl crushed by train while recording video

Islamabad : The people witnessed a young girl who was crushed by a train when she was capturing a video along with a young man on the railway track in an area falling in the jurisdiction of Shams Colony Police Station on Sunday.

The 19-year-old social media influencer, identified as Aysha was walking on the railway track along with a young man to take a video shot in front of a running train. She and her friend had to jump out of the railway track after the train came close, police said adding the young man jumped off the track within the estimated span of time but the girl failed to jump out timely and was crushed under the train.