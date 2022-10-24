Two women held for stealing jewellery

Rawalpindi : The Police arrested two women for allegedly stealing gold jewellery from a shop in Jewellery Market in the jurisdiction of Sadiqabad Police Station.

According to the police spokesperson, the arrested accused were identified as Soraya Bibi and Zainab, adding the jeweller told police that women visited his shop and stole a gold set on the pretext of looking at jewellery.

Sadiqabad police conducted an effective investigation and arrested the accused within 24 hours and recovered the stolen gold jewellery from them.

SP Rawal Babar Javed Joya appreciated the police team and said that the accused will be sent to court with concrete evidence and punished according to the law.