Boat operators observe no safety measures at Rawal Lake

Islamabad : The boat operators at Rawal Lake are putting the lives of the visitors at risk by completely ignoring the safety measures introduced by the local administration.

According to the details, a group from a girls' school paid a visit to Lake View Park where the students also decided to enjoy the boat ride.

The eyewitnesses informed that the boat operator provided no life jackets to the girl students who were quite vulnerable during the boat ride.

Some of the students were also touching the water and the boat operator was acting as a silent spectator and not stopping them from doing this dangerous act.

Astonishingly, the principal of the girls' school was also seeing all this

happening and did not raise a voice against the violation of the directives of the local administration.

Lake View Park is the only venue in the capital where people could enjoy boating but the boat operators are completely ignoring safety measures.

There was a proposal to deploy well-trained lifeguards on a permanent basis to meet possible eventualities but it did not materialize for unknown reasons.

There are also no divers, rescue workers, paramedics or ambulances at the site. Oxygen masks are also not available in sufficient quantity to rescue drowning persons.

The official record showed that the Special Branch of the capital

police in the past had also stated in its report that “The life of those

going for rowing in the lake was in danger due to massive negligence regarding safety measures…the owners of the boats were also found overloading, which may also lead to an accident.”

The official of the district administration has clarified that they would take strict action against the boat operators who are not observing safety measures at Rawal Lake.

“The safety of visitors is our top priority and we will make no compromise over it. The boat operators who are not following directives will be banned,” he said.