Six criminals arrested

Islamabad : The Islamabad police have rounded up six people involved in criminal activities and recovered stolen mobile phones, drugs, and weapons with ammunition from their possession, the police spokesman said.

Kohsar police team arrested an accused Iftikhar and recovered 1175 grams of heroin from his possession. Likewise, Bani Gala police arrested an accused Shahbaz and recovered one 30-bore pistol from his possession.

Moreover, the Shahzad Town police team arrested an accused Muhammad Falaras, and recovered one Kalashnikov from him. Golra police arrested an accused Muhammad Ayub and recovered five stolen mobile phones from his possession.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway. During a special crackdown against proclaimed offenders and court absconders, police teams arrested two accused from different areas of a city.