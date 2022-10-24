Six criminals arrested

Islamabad : The Islamabad police have rounded up six people involved in criminal activities and recovered stolen mobile phones, drugs, and weapons with ammunition from their possession, the police spokesman said.
Kohsar police team arrested an accused Iftikhar and recovered 1175 grams of heroin from his possession. Likewise, Bani Gala police arrested an accused Shahbaz and recovered one 30-bore pistol from his possession.
Moreover, the Shahzad Town police team arrested an accused Muhammad Falaras, and recovered one Kalashnikov from him. Golra police arrested an accused Muhammad Ayub and recovered five stolen mobile phones from his possession.
Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway. During a special crackdown against proclaimed offenders and court absconders, police teams arrested two accused from different areas of a city.
Islamabad : A young man jumped down, reportedly during a police raid, from a 4-storey plaza located in the...
Islamabad : The people witnessed a young girl who was crushed by a train when she was capturing a video along with a...
Rawalpindi : The Police arrested two women for allegedly stealing gold jewellery from a shop in Jewellery Market in...
Islamabad : The boat operators at Rawal Lake are putting the lives of the visitors at risk by completely ignoring the...
Islamabad : In line with the directions of the Capital Development Authority Chairman Captain Muhammad Usman Younis,...
Islamabad: A three-day international conference on "Interfaith Relations: Challenges and Prospects" is starting today ...
Comments