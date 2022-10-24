AIOU holds Int’l conference on Interfaith relations

Islamabad: A three-day international conference on "Interfaith Relations: Challenges and Prospects" is starting today (Monday, October 24) at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), Islamabad. International and national experts, teachers, and researchers will present their research papers. The purpose of the conference is to promote interfaith harmony and to examine the challenges we are facing today. Currently, efforts are being made to create a society based on tolerance all over the world, and this conference will be a milestone in these efforts.
Vice Chancellor, AIOU Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum will preside over the opening session of the conference while the Dean, of the Faculty of Arabic and Islamic Studies, Prof. Dr. Muhyiddin Hashmi is the chief organizer of the conference. The chairman, of the Department of Interfaith Studies, Prof. Dr. Ghulam Shamas ur Rehman has invited scholars and researchers from all over Pakistan who are interested in the study of religions to participate in the conference.
