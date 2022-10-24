Sale of woollies picks up momentum

Rawalpindi: The sale of warm clothes has witnessed a sharp increase with the winter season just approaching.

All kinds of wear and accessories including gloves, woollen hats, mufflers, pullovers, sweater-shirts, and jackets were seen hanging in front of shops and stalls to attract customers.

Crowds of people belonging to all walks of life class can be seen while bargaining with retailers in markets and weekly bazaars besides woollies, heaps of quilts, bed covers, blankets, and rugs are up for sale along main Murree Road as well.

"There is no other option except to buy winter clothes to beat the cold" Nasir, a resident of Waris Khan said.

A visitor Tahir Chaudry said that an almost twenty to fifty per cent rise had been observed in the prices of winter clothes compared to last year.