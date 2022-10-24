Woman found murdered in her house

LAHORE:A 25-year-old newly-married woman was found brutally murdered in her house in Theme Park Society, Sundar, on Sunday.

The victim identified as “M” was married to Azeem a few days ago. Azeem called police and told them that his wife was “brutally murdered”. When police reached the spot, they found her throat slit lying in a pool of blood on her bed. When a police team started its primary inquiry and questioned Azeem, his answers seemed suspicious, said a police officer. Police suspected that Azeem had murdered his wife over a domestic issue and portrayed the incident as robbery cum murder. Police arrested Azeem for questioning and shifted the body to the morgue.

Electrocuted: A 30-year-old man died after being electrocuted in the Raiwind area on Sunday. The victim identified as Kamran, a resident of Kot Chatta, had come to Ada Plot for labour. He accidentally came in contact with live wires, resulting into his death. Body was shifted to the morgue. Meanwhile, A man died in hospital on Sunday, a few days after he was allegedly shot at and wounded by robber on resistance in the Mughalpura area. The victim identified as Zubair was present in his LPG gas shop when an unidentified person opened fire and injured him on offering resistance. Police had registered a case under Section 324, while the section of resisting robbery was not included in the FIR.

Zubair's family had protested against the police.