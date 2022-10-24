CP down Southern in CA C’ship

KARACHI: Bilawal Iqbal's excellent figures of 6-15 enabled Central Punjab to down Southern Punjab by 92 runs on the third day of their fifth round fixture of the Cricket Associations Championship here at the NBP Sports Complex on Sunday.

Chasing 171-run target, Southern Punjab were folded for only 78. Mohammad Junaid was the top scorer with 24 not out. Bilawal Iqbal was ably backed by Saif Badar (2-7) and Bilawal Bhatti (2-40).

Central Punjab, who had a 17-run lead, resumed their second innings at 25-1 and declared it at 153-9.

Mohammad Irfan struck 40, Bilawal Bhatti made 34 while Imran Dogar chipped in with 26. Majid Khan got 4-47 and Mohammad Junaid captured 3-40.

Central Punjab had scored 257 all out in their first innings. In response, Southern Punjab had scored 240 all out.

At the KCCA Stadium here, after gaining a 170-run first innings lead, Balochistan were 91-6 in their second innings at stumps, for an overall lead of 261 with four wickets in hand against Sindh.

Abdul Hanan made 51. Aarish Ali Khan and Junaid Ilyas got three wickets each.

Earlier, in response to Balochistan's first innings total of 424-4 declared, Sindh resumed their innings at 119-3 and were bowled out for 254, conceding a huge lead.

Mohammad Suleman scored 82 while Danish Aziz chipped in with 54. Mohammad Taha made 44 and Ramiz Aziz scored 39. Mohammad Junaid got 4-89 while Mohammad Ibrahim and Aftab Ahmed claimed two wickets each.