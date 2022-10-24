Lahore has become a crime hotspot for the last nine months. The Punjab police has failed to bring the situation under control. Even though Lahore introduced the Safe City Project years ago to maintain law and order in the city, many CCTV cameras are out of order.
The Punjab government is busy in political rhetoric; its performance is hopeless. It is hoped that the provincial government will pay attention to these problems and take steps to resolve them.
Shakir H Shamim
Islamabad
