Not your land

Every government in Pakistan pays lip service to the promotion of education in this country, but in reality, they all lack the political will to give priority to this most vital sector. Neither the PTI government which approved the project that allows the CDA to occupy the land owned by state-owned Quaid-e-Azam University nor PM Shehbaz who recently inaugurated it tried to prevent this. India today earns more revenue from its IT exports than the export of other goods. This has happened because of the country’s investment and promotion of the Indian Institutes of Technology, a project by India’s first PM. It is unfortunate that even our judiciary seems reluctant to enforce the importance and priority of universities. The sanctity of the land allotted to the university must be protected instead of relying upon technicalities to regularize these irregularities.

China has emerged as a major financial power because of its focus on and priority to promote education and investment in research and development in science, technology, medicine, economic, arts etc.

Malik Tariq Ali

Lahore