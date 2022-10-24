Ever since the vote of no-confidence happened, Pakistan has turned into a battlefield. The political climate of the country has caused immense mental stress to the people. We are living in a developing country, and we are already facing a lot of problems like inflation, corruption, unemployment, etc.

We need to find a solution to these problems. We are unable to understand when our politicians will start working for the betterment of the nation. All political parties should be on the same page. We need all politicians to sign a charter of economy to pull the country out of the financial crisis. This may work for the betterment of the country.

Khezar Abbas

Multan