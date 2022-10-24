It’s a rich man’s world

Pakistan is a country for profiteers. These people take advantage of people’s misery. Whenever petrol prices increase, transport owners increase fares exorbitantly. However, whenever there is a drop in prices, these fares are never reduced. These days, intercity travelling is expensive because transport owners say that they have to take longer routes to reach the desired destinations as all the routes are flooded. Shop owners have increased the prices of daily-use items under the pretext that they have to bear high transport costs – long routes taken because of the floods – to bring the commodities to their shops. These prices will not reduce even when this flood water is cleared up. It is disappointing to see that no one cares about the plight of the people. The misery and hopelessness of the people are used by political parties for point scoring and to accuse their opponents of poor governance. This cycle continues while ordinary people keep getting crushed under the rising inflation.
Gulsher Panhwer
Johi
