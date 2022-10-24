Legislating torture

The Torture and Custodial Death (Prevention and Punishment) Bill, 2022, has finally been passed by the Senate, having already gotten a nod of approval by the National Assembly in August this year. Talk of custodial torture has remained high in our news cycle the past few months. But these allegations have been only the latest in a long list of custodial torture cases and allegations over the years. For years, civil society and human rights organizations have raised the issue of rampant torture of detainees while in the custody of the police and/or other law-enforcement agencies. In recent times, the issue has come up after the arrests of PTI leaders Shahbaz Gill and Azam Swati, both of them alleging custodial torture.

In a recent statement regarding torture in Pakistan, international rights watchdog Human Rights Watch said that: “The first step to ending Pakistan’s endemic torture problem is to criminalise it...By passing the torture bill, Pakistan will start a long-overdue process of reform to ensure that future allegations of torture are transparently investigated and that those responsible held accountable.” This is why it was so important to pass this bill and make it law. It has become almost routine in the country to use illegal ways to interrogate those in custody. Those that are able to have told horror stories of their time in custody – stripped naked, not allowed to sleep, and of course subjected to violence of all kinds. Despite so many testimonies to this effect, there has been no accountability. Now that a bill has been passed against torture and custodial death, it is important that the state and government implement it in letter and spirit. Pakistan has a lot of good laws but when it comes to implementing them, somehow only ‘problematic laws’ are applied with much zeal. Rights-based legislation has not only taken a backseat over the years but even rights enshrined in the constitution have been neglected for years and decades – by all stripes of governments.

Pakistan is also a signatory to international conventions against torture. However, we have seen how our criminal justice system works and the loopholes in it that lead to less forensic investigation, and more ‘confessional’ statements which should not – and do not – hold up in a court of law. It is important for the state to protect its citizens. Nobody should be allowed to misuse their offices to punish and torture people, regardless of the crime alleged to have been committed. Police safe houses for torture have also been uncovered over the years but no action has been taken. This law should ensure that there must be accountability of those who aid and abet and are involved in such offences. Unless it is implemented, there will be no progress towards an accountable police system. Till now, without legislation, there was no way to really look into allegations regarding custodial torture by the police and other law enforcement. Victims were instead expected to turn to the very institutions that had victimized them. One hopes that with this law, some change will be seen in the way law enforcement treats detainees and how investigations are conducted into torture allegations.