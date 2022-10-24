Boy found within hours of disappearance

Police on Sunday found a boy a few hours after he had gone missing from the Sharea Faisal area. The spokesman for the Karachi police said the child had disappeared from Unique Plaza at around 5pm.

He said the father of the missing boy contacted the local police, who immediately lodged an FIR and made all-out efforts to recover the child promptly. The spokesman said teams were formed that systematically scanned CCTV camera footage, adding that the boy was found unharmed at around 8:30pm and safely returned to his parents.