‘PPP running away from local bodies elections due to fear of JI’

Karachi Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has said the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) government in Sindh would not be able to get rid of the local government elections as Karachi and the JI were associated with each other and ground realities reflected that the city’s development was linked to the JI’s government in local bodies.

Addressing a convention of the JI’s candidates for the upcoming local government polls held in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, he said the PPP regime in the province had deferred the local government polls under fear that the JI would clean sweep in the elections.

He predicted that the JI would form a city government in Karachi no matter how long the elections were delayed. He also vowed to put Karachi again on the journey of progress and development.

He said that the JI intended to establish an information technology park and IT university in the city after its victory in the local government elections. He added that if elected in the local bodies, the JI would also establish state-of-the-art model schools offering quality education to students belonging to any class in the society.

The JI leader made it clear that the JI’s mayor, if elected, would not hide behind the pretext of lack of administrative and monetary powers. On the occasion, he recalled that the JI had held a 29-day-long successful sit-in outside the Sindh Assembly for the due rights of the mayor’s office.