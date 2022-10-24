Determining what is finished or unfinished, completed or rejected

An art exhibition featuring works by Adeel Uz Zafar opened at the Canvas Gallery last week. Titled ‘Unrealized’, the solo show has been curated by Zarmeene Shah, and it will run at the gallery until October 27.

According to the catalogue released by the gallery for the exhibition, Zafar’s solo project aims to problematise notions of production, process and exhibition, asking questions about the words finished and unfinished, of value and process, of support and patronage, and of what it means to an artist to term a work as finished, realised or completed, or, conversely, unfinished, unrealised or rejected.

“It hopes to unpack both the often invisible labour of artistic process as well as the conceptual trajectory that artists evoke in their own minds as a light that guides them on their lifelong paths of creative discovery and problem solving.

“In this, it comes to evoke what [Swiss art curator, critic and historian of art] Hans Ulrich Obrist refers to as the ‘speculative power of non-action’, speaking to the persistent potential of that which remains unrealised or unfinished.

“Often, a return to older works, particularly those never exhibited, or even perhaps executed, can in turn lead to future directions, making connections evident and rendering the invisible visible. It is within this context that [the artist’s] new exhibition finds itself located, simultaneously looking at the past, present and future.

“Seeking new directions, this exhibition extends the boundaries of art-making and practice through time and space, through the material and immaterial, blurring the boundaries between making and unmaking in navigating through these complex and nuanced fields.”

Zafar is an artist, illustrator and art educator. He holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the National College of Arts of Lahore (1998). His exhibition titled ‘Size Does Matter’ at the VM Art Gallery of Karachi was a turning point for him and his practice. This show, which was held in 2009, catapulted him into the league of emerging artists of Pakistan.

Zafar’s works have been featured in several national and international exhibitions, including eight solo shows and numerous group shows. He has presented his work at biennales, international art fairs and festivals such as Art Stage Singapore, Art Fair Philippines, Art Dubai, Art Abu Dhabi, Art Basel Hong Kong, Pulse Art Fair New York and India Art Fair.

He has also featured in publications such as Art Review, ArtAsiaPacific and many others, including those published locally. He has participated in both national and international residencies, while he has also curated several projects in Pakistan.

Zafar serves as a faculty member of the Indus Valley School of Art & Architecture (IVSAA) of Karachi. He is also a nominator from Pakistan for the Sovereign Art Prize. One of his nominees, Ahmed Javed, was awarded the Sovereign Asian Art Prize in 2019. Zafar lives and works in Karachi.

Zarmeene is an academic, and an independent curator and writer. Focusing on global contemporary art with specialist knowledge of the Global South, and Pakistan in particular, her research-based practice investigates ideas of power and control, geography and territory, and rights and access.

Among other prominent projects and appointments, she has served as assistant director and curator of the Mohatta Palace Museum (2013), and curator-at-large of the inaugural Karachi Biennale in 2017. She is currently associate professor at the IVSAA, where she has served a five-year tenure as head of the Liberal Arts programme. Zarmeene lives and works in Karachi.

— Pictures courtesy: Canvas Gallery