Governor Tessori spends afternoon with homeless children

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori spent his Sunday afternoon with homeless children at the Governor House. The homeless children, who belonged to the Sarim Burney Shelter Home, attended a luncheon reception hosted by the governor.

The governor mingled with the underprivileged children and played Ludo with them. He met each of the children and talked about the facilities available to them at the shelter home. He advised the children to focus on their studies with complete devotion because in the near future, they have to serve the country and their fellow countrymen. The children later recited the Holy Quran and Naat, sang national songs and delivered speeches on different social topics.

The governor praised the services of the relevant non-governmental organisations and charities in the social sector. He also commended the services of the Sarim Burney Welfare Trust (SBWT) in different sectors.

He said that shelter homes belonging to different charities and non-profits have been playing an important role in the lives of homeless children by providing them with quality and peaceful living facilities.

He also said that taking care of homeless children and orphans is a noble act, and that concerned philanthropists should come forward to generously donate to this cause. He assured the audience that he will lend support for the completion of the upcoming charitable projects of the SBWT.

Sarim Burney informed the governor that his trust has been running four shelter homes in Karachi, while the central facility for homeless children is in the North Nazimabad neighbourhood. He expressed gratitude to the governor for inviting the homeless children to the heritage venue of the Governor House.

Separately, Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh Ur Reman phoned Tessori to congratulate him on becoming Sindh’s governor. Rehman also invited Tessori to visit Lahore. The Sindh governor thanked his counterpart in Punjab, and said he will soon meet him in Lahore.