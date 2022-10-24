‘He who calls others thieves himself has been declared one’

The Karachi administrator inaugurated a road construction project in P&T Colony on Saturday. He said on the occasion that a constitutional body (the Election Commission of Pakistan) has declared a person (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan), who calls others thieves, a thief.

“The person who relies on donations had sold even the gifts given to the state. The Sindh government has always enacted legislation on the instructions and better suggestions of the administration.”

Barrister Murtaza Wahab, who is also the provincial government’s spokesman and the chief minister’s law adviser, said they will continue to do more work, adding that various roads and sewerage systems have been improved in P&T Colony.

Wahab said that this area was not submerged in the recent rains in Karachi, adding that the provincial government is working in all the seven districts of the city. Replying to a question, he said that if any change is needed in the law, the provincial government is ready for it, adding that street crime is being committed in the city, but it is the government’s responsibility to control it, and we are trying to do just that.

He also said cases of street crime or target killing remain pending in courts for many years, due to which the plaintiffs get disappointed and the accused are acquitted. “The sooner the people get justice the more crimes will decrease.”

The administrator said we do not just talk but are also carrying out development works that people have started to see. He said the city’s roads that were damaged in the earlier rains are being constructed first so that the residents’ sufferings can be reduced.

Wahab said that it is easy to criticise but difficult to perform. He said construction of roads in the Central and West districts is being completed. Similarly, the condition of roads in District South is also being improved, he added.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Karachi Division Deputy Information Secretary Shakeel Chaudhry, PPP District South President Khalil Hoat, General Secretary Karamullah Waqasi, Naveed, Farhan, Zameer and others were also present on the occasion.