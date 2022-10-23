Three bike lifters held

Rawalpindi: Police have busted a bike-lifter gang and recovered 18 stolen motorcycles and other items from the possession of the arrested accused.
According to a police spokesman, a team under the supervision of SHO, Cantt Police Station managed to bust a bike-lifter gang identified as ‘Wasi’ gang and arrested its three members including ringleader.
He said that police netted the accused on the recovery of 18 stolen motorcycles.
He informed that the arrested accused were record holders in drugs, weapons and bike lifting cases.
