132 dengue cases reported in capital

Islamabad: Confirmation of as many as 132 new patients of dengue fever from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours has taken the total number of confirmed patients so far registered from the twin cities to 8237 of which 12 patients have so far lost their lives due to the infection.
Rawalpindi: Police have busted a bike-lifter gang and recovered 18 stolen motorcycles and other items from the...
Islamabad: Strengthening the office of the Station House Officer , the Federal Capital Police have been reframed at...
LAHORE: Former Afghan ambassador in Pakistan Omar Zakhilwal said that the Taliban had won not because of their power...
GUJRANWALA: The district administration Friday sealed nine industrial units and booked five people on charges of...
PAKPATTAN: Commissioner Sahiwal Division Javed Akhtar Mahmood has said that the trust of the citizens is the main...
ISLAMABAD:The Islamabad High Court on Friday sought details of all FIRs registered across the country against PTI...
