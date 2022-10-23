 
132 dengue cases reported in capital

By Muhammad Qasim
October 23, 2022

Islamabad: Confirmation of as many as 132 new patients of dengue fever from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours has taken the total number of confirmed patients so far registered from the twin cities to 8237 of which 12 patients have so far lost their lives due to the infection.

