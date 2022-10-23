Working structure reframed at police station level

Islamabad: Strengthening the office of the Station House Officer (SHO), the Federal Capital Police have been reframed at the police station echelon and empowered the SHO as the focal authority of the police station, the top cop, said in a document issued from the office of the Inspector General of Police Islamabad.

At the same time, the SHO will be the Chief Investigation Officer (CIO) at the police station level under section 156 CrPC and Chapter 25 of the Police Rules. Station House Officer (SHO) will be Incharge Investigation and will be responsible and answerable for the entire affairs of the Police Station including crime control and investigation and other relevant responsibilities of the police station. He will supervise Incharge Operations and Incharge Administration as SHO.

The people engaged in framing the basic structure of the Police Station Reforms said that multiple Units have been constituted to thoroughly examine the heinous offences committed against the minors women.

Capital Investigation Branch (CIB), Investigation Technical Experts Unit (ITEU), Criminal Record Unit (CRU), Crime Scene Unit (CSU), Finger Print Unit (FPU), Digital Expert Unit (DEU), Legal Expert Unit (LEU), Court Compliance Unit (CCU), Robbery Dacoity Unit (RDU), Anti-Vehicle Lifting Unit (AVLU), Homicide Investigation Unit (HIU), Special Sexual Offences Investigation Unit (SSOIU), Juvenile and Gender Protection Unit (J&GPU), Anti-Blasphemy Unit (ABU) have been constituted under the higher ranking commands to ensure spotless investigation of the cases at individual levels.

In the specific areas of investigation, the SHO has been empowered to investigate under Section 156 of the Cr.PC and Chapter 25 of the Police Rules.

“Attention has been drawn by the higher judiciary to focus on the paradigm of exploration to improve the standard of investigation without prioritizing the vested interests. The reason for the non-standard, poor and regrettable investigation in critical or routine cases, is that investigating officers are not experts in every kind of case and the IO investigates different types of cases at the same time and mostly becomes subjective during the course of the investigation, cause damaging the investigation, as the cases of clashes, killings and hurting,” the report said, adding the inquiries and investigation of theft, robbery and dacoities could not be tackled and proved without having expertise in dealing with such crimes and one should not expect the quality and result oriented investigation of the cases from any investigating officer in the prevailing situation.

Due to bearing the extra burden of such cases, the complainants in these cases usually complain of a lack of attention and communication from the investigating officers.

Because, Special Sexual Offences Investigation Unit (SSOIU), Crime Investigation Agency (CIA), and Anti-Vehicle Lifting Unit (AVLU) have already been established by the Capital Police authorities which are working under the supervision of SSP (Investigation), now more specializations Units are being established under the skilled officers to combat the heinous offences becoming a challenge for the police.

Investigation Unit for Specific Sexual Offenses against children SSOIU has established under the Anti-Rape Investigations and Trial Act 2021 and has been implemented by the Government of Pakistan to prevent and take measures against crimes against children and women. Legislation has been passed to create a special unit for the investigation of sexual offenses which is named the special sexual offenses investigation unit. This unit will investigate child abuse and offences against women under the Anti-Rape Act, of 2021.

The investigating officer of SSOIU shall strictly adhere to the provisions of the Criminal Code, Pakistan Police Rules, Police Act, and Anti-Rape (Investigation and Trial) Act, 2021. Each team of SSOIU will be led by an Inspector of Police with one sub-inspector and three constables and one lady police officer must be included in each team. The team will work directly under the supervision of the SP (Investigation) and the Inspector-in-charge will report to him and remain in touch with the concerned SHO.