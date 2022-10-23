The PTI supporters protesting against the disqualification of Imran Khan. Twitter

ISLAMABAD: Two terrorism-related cases have been registered against the PTI leadership — including party Chairman Imran Khan and Secretary-General Asad Umar — and 100 other party workers for violence during the protests.

Protests were sparked across the country following the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision to disqualify Khan and the ruling that the PTI chairman was no more a member of the National Assembly.

The cases were registered at the I-9 Police Station and Sangjani Police Station on the federal government and police complaints, respectively.

Ten offences, including a section of the Anti-Terrorism Act, have been added to the case.

The first information report (FIR) registered at the Sangjani Police Station —which includes the name of Khan, Umar and Ali Nawaz Awan — stated that the workers blocked the Srinagar Highway following the leadership’s orders.

It added that the workers pelted stones at the police and vandalised government properties. The complainant has registered the FIR under sections 109, 147, 149, 186, 188, 341, 353, 427, and 503 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and Section 7 of the ATA.

Before this, another terror case was registered against the local PTI leadership at the I-9 Police Station. PTI leaders Aamer Mehmood Kiani, Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi, Faisal Javed Khan, Raja Rashid Hafeez, Umar Tanveer, Rashid Naseem Abbasi and Raja Majid were named in the case.

According to the FIR, the PTI workers pelted stones at the police and FC personnel, injuring them. The FIR said that the demonstrators tried to run over policemen with the intention of murdering them.

It added that the protesters set fire to trees in Faizabad and its nearby areas and tried to damage government property. The FIR includes Sections 109, 148, 149, 186, 324, 353, 427, and 435 of the PPC and Section 7 of the ATA.

A day earlier, the ECP, in a consensus verdict in the Toshakana reference, disqualified former prime minister Imran Khan and ruled that the PTI chairman was no more a member of the National Assembly.

Criminal proceedings will be initiated against the PTI chairman for misdeclaration, the verdict said.

The verdict sparked protests across the country.