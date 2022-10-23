Senior Vice-President Chaudhry Fawad Chaudhry. Twitter

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice-President Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Saturday wondered what judgment the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had read out on Friday if they had no judgment to release though over 24 hours had passed.

Talking to reporters outside the Election Commission Secretariat, he pointed out that more than 24 hours had passed, yet the verdict in Toshakhana case was not released while the PTI lawyers had applied for it at 6pm on Friday.

He contended that if the judgment did not carry signatures of the ECP members, then there was a very clear law on a judgment; and if your members’ signatures were not on it, then it was not a judgment. He claimed the chief election commissioner did the same to foreign funding case. “The verdict was uploaded on the website and then an addition was made into it.”

He claimed changes were being made in the judgment and things of the government liking were being included in it, which could not be made yesterday. He wondered what else could be dishonesty than this by an institution. “We are asked not to commit contempt and we don’t want to, but what should be done to such an Election Commission?” he asked.

He said “references are pending against chief election commissioner and two of its members, and the superior courts are not hearing them, and we are asked t approach the same ECP for verdicts. They can’t be greeted at least,” he added.

The PTI leader urged the chief justice of Pakistan to decide on these references. “Either tell us that these could not be called references, or summon the Supreme Judicial Council for deciding these references.”

Fawad said that pushing out the one and only federal-level political leader from the mainstream politics would weaken the country. He contended that “people of Pakistan had rejected the chief election commissioner and his colleagues’ judgment to de-seat and disqualify Imran Khan.”

The PTI leader said that with the connivance of some federal ministers, the Election Commission indulged in Gerry-meandering and selected constituencies for the recent by-elections, yet people elected Imran Khan from all these constituencies. “Masses slapped in your face massively by doing so. Already, people had given their verdict in favour of Imran in Punjab elections. And, if there had been a bit of democracy, we would have moved towards elections,” he noted. He regretted that unfortunately, the conspiracies being hatched behind the closed doors were not halting, but when these would be out in the open, people would hold the conspirators by their throat.

Referring to the Friday’s judgment of the ECP, he said a shabby attempt was made to disqualify Imran to align him with Nawaz Sharif, but they had witnessed a glimpse of the country-wide reaction of masses on it. This was despite the fact that neither Imran nor the PTI had made an appeal in this connection.

He pointed out that the Toshakhana references against Asif Zardari and Nawaz Sharif were pending for the last 10 years. He also referred to the recent corruption related judgment and said that people were watching all these developments and added it appeared they would have to move towards a revolution and make preparations for the long march.

“People will be left with no other option but to come out and remove these Satans from the corridors of power and to save the Constitution. The dream of small people for a minus-one formula will never be realised, as the era of closed-door decisions is over,” he made it clear.