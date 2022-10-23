Cuban pilot defects to US in Russian plane

MIAMI: A Cuban pilot defected to the United States via Florida on Friday after winging in on a single-engine Russian-made plane, airport authorities said.

Around 11:30 am (1530 GMT), the pilot arrived aboard a Russian Antonov AN-2 single-engine plane at Dade-Collier Airport, located in the Everglades, officials said.

“He said that he was defecting, and that he was from Sancti Spritus,” a province in central Cuba, the same sources specified.

Cuba is the only one-party Communist-ruled country in the Americas.

CiberCuba media outlet, which was the first to report the news, identified the aviator as Ruben Martinez and said that he worked for the Cuban Air Services Company (ENSA).