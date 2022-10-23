Cuban pilot defects to US in Russian plane

MIAMI: A Cuban pilot defected to the United States via Florida on Friday after winging in on a single-engine Russian-made plane, airport authorities said.
Around 11:30 am (1530 GMT), the pilot arrived aboard a Russian Antonov AN-2 single-engine plane at Dade-Collier Airport, located in the Everglades, officials said.
“He said that he was defecting, and that he was from Sancti Spritus,” a province in central Cuba, the same sources specified.
Cuba is the only one-party Communist-ruled country in the Americas.
CiberCuba media outlet, which was the first to report the news, identified the aviator as Ruben Martinez and said that he worked for the Cuban Air Services Company (ENSA).
WASHINGTON: Pakistan has been dealing with the challenge of an increase in attacks led by banned Tehreek-e-Taliban...
BERLIN: Some 80,000 people joined a Berlin rally on Saturday in solidarity with women-led protests in Iran sparked by...
PARIS: A partial solar eclipse will be visible across a swathe of the Northern Hemisphere on Tuesday, with amateur...
LONDON: Former prime minister Boris Johnson on Saturday returned to Britain from a holiday to launch an audacious...
KYIV, Ukraine: Pro-Russian authorities on Saturday urged residents in the southern Kherson region, which Moscow claims...
PERTH, Australia: Australia and Japan agreed to share sensitive intelligence and deepen defence cooperation on...
Comments