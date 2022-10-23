KP beat Northern by an innings and six runs

KARACHI: Lethal bowling from Abbas Afridi and Niaz Khan enabled Khyber Pakhtukhwa to demolish Northern by an innings and six runs inside two days in their fifth round fixture of the Cricket Associations Championship here at the UBL Sports Complex on Saturday.

In response to Northern's first innings total of 78, KP began their innings at 167-6 and were folded for 187 to secure a 109-run lead.

Northern then were folded for only 103 in their second innings. Saad Nasim hit 33 and Umair Masood struck 22.

Meanwhile in the other fixture here at the NBP Sports Complex Abdul Rehman Muzammil (82), Rameez Alam (66) and Moinuddin (53) lifted Southern Punjab to 240 in response to Central Punjab’s first innings total of 257.

Central Punjab lead by 25 runs as they reached 8-1 in their second innings at close.

Here at the KCCA Stadium Balochistan declared their first innings at 424-6 against Sindh.

Sindh were 119-3 in 27 overs with Danish Aziz scoring 54.