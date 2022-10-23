Curran helps England to win over Afghanistan

PERTH: Sam Curran’s breathtaking five-wicket haul and some spectacular fielding led England to a five-wicket win over Afghanistan in their opening match at the Twenty20 World Cup on Saturday in Perth.
England skipper Jos Buttler won the toss and elected to field and his seam bowlers did the trick for the team billed as one of the tournament favourites.
Curran, a left-arm quick, returned figures of 5-10 -- the first England bowler to take five wickets in a T20 -- to send Afghanistan packing for 112 in 19.4 overs.
England, who crashed out in the semi-finals at the World Cup last year in the United Arab Emirates, achieved their target in 18.1 overs -- but only after the Afghanistan bowlers proved a point by picking five wickets.
The bowlers stood out. Mark Wood struck with his first ball in the third over of the innings to get Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who had cracked a six in the previous over, caught behind for 10.
Ibrahim Zadran hit back with a six and two fours but the England fast bowlers largely kept a lid on the scoring for the first six overs of powerplay, when only two fielders are allowed outside the inner circle.
England’s star all-rounder Ben Stokes, who bowled the opening over and returned figures of 2-19, came back to get Hazratullah Zazai out, with Liam Livingstone taking a splendid running catch at full stretch in the deep.
Zadran attempted to keep up the tempo in his run-a-ball knock, which ended with a check shot to backward point off Curran. He made 32.
The series of stunning catches continued with Adil Rashid running backwards to complete an excellent take at deep mid-wicket to send back Najibullah Zadran and give Stokes his second wicket. Buttler also joined in the catching heroics as he gloved a one-handed catch down the leg side to send opposition skipper Mohammad Nabi trudging back to the pavilion for three.
Score Board
England won the toss
Afghanistan Innings
Zazai c Livingstone b Stokes 7
Gurbaz † c †Buttler b Wood 10
Zadran c Ali b Curran 32
Ghani c Livingstone b Curran 30
Zadran c Rashid b Stokes 13
Nabi (c)c †Buttler b Wood 3
Omarzai c Stokes b Curran 8
Rashid c Hales b Curran 0 Rahman c & b Woakes 0
Ahmad not out 2
Fazalhaq c Malan b Curran 0
Extras: (lb 4, w 3) 7
Total:19.4 Ov 112
Fall of wickets: 1-11, 2-35, 3-62, 4-82, 5-91, 6-109, 7-109, 8-110, 9-112, 10-112
Bowling: Stokes 4-0-19-2, Woakes 4-0-24-1, Wood 4-0-23-2, Curran 3.4-0-10-5, Rashid 4-0-32-0
England Innings
Buttler (c)†c Rahman b Fazalhaq 18
Hales c Fazalhaq b Ahmad 19
Malan c Nabi b Rahman 18
Stokes b Nabi 2
Livingstone not out 29
Brook c Zadran b Rashid 7
Ali not out 8
Extras: (w 12) 12
Total: 18.1 Ov 113/5
Did not bat: Woakes, Curran, Rashid, Wood
Fall of wickets: 1-35, 2-52, 3-65, 4-81, 5-97
Bowling: Fazalhaq 4-0-24-1, Omarzai 1.1-0-11-0, Rahman 4-0-22-1, Rashid 4-0-17-1, Ahmad 2-0-23-1, Nabi 3-0-16-1
Match result: England won by 5 wickets
Man of the match: Sam Curran
Umpires: Aleem Dar, Chris Brown
