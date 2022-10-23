Fatima replaces Diana for Ireland series

LAHORE: Pacer Fatima Sana returns to the national side for the three-match ODI series and three-match T20I series against Ireland scheduled to take place in Lahore from November 4.
The three ODIs are part of the ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25 and will be played from 4-9 November at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.
The 20-year old Fatima was ruled out of the ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup held earlier this month in Sylhet, Bangladesh after she twisted her ankle playing for Barbados Royals Women in the Caribbean Premier League.
Fatima now replaces Diana Baig in both squads, as the latter is not part of the series due to a shoulder injury she sustained while playing in the ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup.
Meanwhile, the 15-player T20I squad unveiled by national women team’s chief selector Asmavia Iqbal also includes Javeria Khan. Javeria last featured for Pakistan in the shortest format was in July 2021 against West Indies in Antigua.
Pakistan ODI squad: Bismah Maroof (c), Aimen Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Ghulam Fatima, Kainat Imtiaz, Muneeba Ali (wk), Nashra Sandhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz (wk) and Umm-e-Hani.
Reserve players: Ayesha Naseem and Tuba Hassan Pakistan T20I squad: Bismah Maroof (c), Aimen Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Fatima Sana, Javeria Khan, Kainat Imtiaz, Muneeba Ali (wk), Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Nashra Sandhu, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin and Tuba Hassan.
Reserve players: Fatima, Sidra and Umm-e-Hani.
