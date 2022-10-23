Five industrial units sealed

LAHORE: The district administration sealed five industrial units and imposed Rs 270,000 fine on them for polluting air in the provincial capital.
The special teams took action against polluters under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali while carrying out inspections, here on Saturday.
The DC also got registered six FIRs against the industrial units and brick-kilns and sealed the MS Foundry Rasheedpura, Super Steels Ring Road, Naeem Steels Mehmood Booti, Hussain Attari Steel Mill and Tariq Steels at MS Road for emitting excessive smoke and polluting air.
