Appointment letters of 251 women teachers issued

MANSEHRA: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Department has issued appointment letters to 251 women primary school teachers who are going to be posted on seats lying vacant across the district.
“I have issued appointment letters to 251 primary school teachers. They will be posted on seats lying vacant in government schools in various union councils of the district,” Rehanna Yasmeen, the district education officer (female), told reporters here on Saturday.
She said the Education Testing and Evaluation Agency conducted written tests after which the appointment letters were issued to the successful applicants.
“The test and interviews were held at the union council level and successful applicants were issued the appointment letters on merit,” Yasmeen said. She said the selection committee worked hard to finalize the lists of teachers appointed in basic pay scale 12.
The DEO said that newly appointed teachers were directed to report at the schools where they were posted within a stipulated period. Meanwhile, traffic police launched a crackdown and fined drivers for overloading.
A traffic warden told reporters that the crackdown was launched to protect the life of the commuters, particularly the students. He said the traffic mobile education unit was sensitizing students at schools not to indulge in one-wheeling.
