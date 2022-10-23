Survivors of 2005 earthquake to protest on Oct 28

MANSEHRA: Survivors of the 2005 devastating earthquake on Saturday announced to stage street protests against both the federal and provincial governments, which they said neither allotted plots nor reconstructed schools in Balakot.
“We have decided to re-launch our protest and will hold a protest demonstration on October 28 against federal and provincial governments,” Mian Mohammad Ashraf, the chairman of the New Balakot City Movement, told reporters after a meeting attended by the traders, transporters, lawyers and other segments of the society in Balakot on Saturday.
They also held a symbolic protest outside the meeting venue, demanding allotment of plots in the New Balakot City Housing Project.
Ashraf said the survivors observed the 17th anniversary of the devastating earthquake in makeshift shelters earlier this month, which was an eye-opener for the federal and provincial governments.
