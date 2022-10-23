Over 700 people booked for damaging public property

PESHAWAR: Cases were registered on Saturday against over 700 people for blocking roads, burning tyres and damaging public property during protests against the disqualification of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

The Chamkani Police Station lodged a case against over 700 people, without mentioning any leader or worker, under six different sections of the law. The First Information Report stated that the political workers blocked the Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway, burnt tyres and damaged the toll plaza during the protest.

The PTI workers had blocked roads and staged demonstrations at a number of points on Friday to register anger at the disqualification of the former prime minister Imran Khan in the Toshakhana Reference. The verdict was delivered by the Election Commission of Pakistan.