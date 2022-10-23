HCCI seeks cheap power, gas supply for industries

HARIPUR: President of Haripur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) Tayab Khan Swati here on Saturday asked the government to give special concession to the industrial sector in the electricity and gas tariffs so that it could continue its operation.

He said this while talking to reporters at the Haripur Press Club on Saturday. The HCCI head said that in a bid to show that the economic condition was improving, the government had put the manufacturing sector under the heavy burden of direct and indirect taxes which was evident from the high cost of labour and the electricity charges increased to Rs38 per unit. He feared that the load-shedding of electricity and gas in the coming months would aggravate the situation. Swati said the current political instability in the country was another key factor that had badly affected the manufacturing and trade sectors due to the high flight of dollar in the market but the government has yet to take practical steps to steer the country out of the prevailing politico-economic quagmire.

He said the governments of other countries help the manufacturing sector in all ways to ensure that industries are fully functional which contributes to the national kitty in the form of taxes and financial output apart from creating jobs for the people.

“But in our country the industrialists hardly get concessions despite providing jobs to thousands of workers, paying taxes of multiple types and extending cooperation to the government,” he lamented.

The HCCI chief said the Hattar Industrial Estate alone was providing jobs to over 40,000 workers, which was a big contribution of the manufacturing sector in the job market. He said after the completion of Phase VII of the Hattar Industrial Estate, there would be more industries, including those of international brands that would offer hundreds of jobs besides contributing millions to the exchequer.

President Haripur Press Club Hanif Akhtar, general secretary Javaidul Haq and other office-bearers assured the HCCI president of support in highlighting the problems faced by the industrialists.