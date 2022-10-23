 
Sunday October 23, 2022
Peshawar

Man kidnapped

By Bureau report
October 23, 2022

PESHAWAR: A citizen was kidnapped from the limits of the Shahpur Police Station, reports said on Saturday.

One Saleh Muhammad told police that his brother Shad Muhammad, a cab driver, was kidnapped by unidentified people from the Pakha Ghulam village.

Police lodged a case and started an investigation.

