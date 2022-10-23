Student ends life after visa rejection

CHARSADDA: A young man on Saturday allegedly committed suicide by consuming poisonous pills out of frustration after his application for a student visa to study abroad was rejected, it was learnt.

Malik Osama Shaukat, 20, had recently passed the FSc annual examination and submitted an application seeking a student visa from a European country. However, his application was rejected and he became frustrated thus ending his life by taking poisonous pills. He was rushed to a hospital in the Tangi tehsil in Charsadda district when his condition worsened after consuming the bills.

His family alleged that the doctors were not present at the emergency department to provide him treatment so he was taken to the district headquarters hospital in Charsadda city to save his life.