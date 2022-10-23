CM wants land record computerisation expedited

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Saturday directed the Board of Revenue to expedite the process of land record computerization in the province with a special focus on the provincial capital within the next three months.

Chairing a performance review meeting of the board, he ordered steps for the establishment of service delivery centers at the sub-division level in every district to ensure the issuance of estate-relevant documents in the minimum possible time in a bid to ensure easy access of the public to all basic services.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Taj Muhammad Tarand, MPA Mian Sharafat Ali, Senior Member Board of Revenue Zakir Hussain Afridi, Secretary Finance Ikramullah Khan, and other relevant officials attended the meeting, said a handout.

Briefing the meeting about progress made by the board of revenue, it was told that the e-stamp paper initiative had been formally launched in the province which was an achievement of the provincial government towards e-governance. The official said e-stamp paper will help in preventing land disputes, forgery of documents, and issuance of backdated stamp papers.

Besides, the initiative will help determine the actual costs of the land and minimize the administrative costs of printing stamp papers. It was added that a geographic information system lab is being established while GIS-based settlement has been introduced in different districts of KP.

The participants of the meeting were informed that, for public facilitation, 48 service delivery centers have been established and made operational so far which are providing estate-related services to people through one window operation. Another 10 service delivery centers will be established and functionalized by the end of the current financial year.

The officials said as per instructions of the provincial government, issuance of Fard through service delivery centers is being ensured within 30 minutes whereas, in revenue estates, which are not yet digitally operationalized, Fard is being issued within two days.

In addition to this, Board of Revenue has retrieved 8350 kanals of state land from land grabbers amounting. Moreover, for the first time quota for women has been allocated in Patwar Cadre and first batch of 100 Patwar candidates has passed out whereas the second batch of 120 Patwar candidates has been selected for training at the Revenue Academy.

Furthermore, for the issuance of succession certificates through NADRA, Succession Act and Rules 2021 have been enacted.

The meeting was told that the draft bill for the establishment of the Land Record Authority has been prepared which will be presented before the competent forum for consideration and subsequent approval.

The participants of the meeting were informed that the official website of Board of Revenue has been developed for public awareness and facilitation, adding that all relevant information and notifications are shared on the website.