Four killed, two injured in separate incidents

Four people lost their lives and two others was wounded in separate mishaps on Saturday.

A woman burnt to death after her house in Orangi Town caught fire. According to the Pakistan Bazaar police, the woman, Nazreena Waheed, was brought dead to the burns ward of the Civil Hospital Karachi. The cause of the fire could not be ascertained until the filing of this news report, the police said.

Separately, Ovais, 17, died of electrocution while working at an under- construction building in North Karachi. The body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) from where his family took it away without any medico-legal formalities. A man, who is yet to be identified, was killed after he fell down from the Sohrab Goth Flyover. His body was also taken to ASH.

In another incident, a labourer died while working at a club in Defence Housing Authority within the limits of the Sahil police station. The body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC). He was identified as 23-year-old Imtiaz, son of Sawan. Moreover, two labourers were wounded after the roof of an under- construction house collapsed on them in the Korangi area. They were identified as Zafar, 40, and Shakoor, 45. They were taken to the JPMC for medical help.