Govt yet to repair Karachi’s roads: PSP chief

Pak Sarzameen Party chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal has said that even after the passage of several months, the Sindh government could not manage to drain floodwater from inundated areas of the province, while the roads in Karachi are yet to be restored.

In a statement issued on Saturday, he said that the provincial government had forgotten about the flood victims and the people of Karachi.

The life of the homeless victims under the open sky would become more difficult with the onset of winter as the authorities concerned did not have accurate data about the affected areas, he added.

The PSP leader said the post-flood situation had once again made it clear that the country needed an effective local government system more than ever. If there was a strong local government system, all this aid would have reached the flood victims at their doorsteps and would have been visible to the whole world.

“If the rulers of the country forget to establish local governments like before, the nation would once again wait for a new and worst tragedy,” he said, adding that those who ran the country should think about it.

Kamal said that realising this situation, the Pak Sarzameen Party for the last six years had been making efforts to establish and strengthen the local governments. It was not possible to solve the problems without three constitutional amendments proposed by the PSP, he remarked.