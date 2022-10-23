‘70pc of breast cancer patients seek medical attention at advanced stage of disease’

Breast cancer mortality rates in Pakistan are said to be the highest in Asia, and the extent of its prevalence can be gauged by the fact that at least 100,000 new cases are diagnosed every year in the country and some 50,000 women succumb to it. This is a tragic situation that a large number of women are dying to a largely treatable disease just because the disease is not caught at an early stage.

These views were expressed by eminent Prof Abdul Sattar M. Hashim, consultant neurosurgeon and chairman & MD at the NCCI, at a seminar held recently in connection with world breast cancer awareness month.

He said it is imperative that the health authorities take measures to encourage screening for early detection of the disease and set up effective referral systems at primary healthcare facilities so that the lives of thousands of women can be saved.

“Pakistan’s population is ethnically diverse with distinct ethnic groups inhabiting various parts of the country. Cancer statistics obtained from specific regions populated by distinct ethnic groups may vary considerably. That’s why, a national cancer registry is needed so that all cases become part of the public record for effective policymaking and research work.”

Earlier, Dr Muhammad Ali Memon, ex-director, Atomic Energy Medical Centre, Karachi, inaugurated the session and welcomed the chief guest and other participants. He briefly explained the objectives of the seminar.

Dr Azhar Rashid, consultant clinical & radiation oncologist at the NCCI, shared his ongoing local studies regarding breast cancer and focus on the unique role of stereotactic radiotherapy in this disease.

“It’s often used after surgery to reduce the risk that the cancer will come back. It can also be used to provide relief from pain and other symptoms of advanced breast cancer. Stereotactic radiotherapy offers an effective, non-invasive approach to ablate metastatic disease both in the brain and in extra-cranial settings.

“Definitive radiotherapy with VMAT-SBRT boost yielded an excellent cosmetic outcome as well as good local control. In near future, this treatment may replace surgery in patients with early and middle-stage breast cancer who wish to avoid surgery,” Dr Azhar Rashid explained.

“October is marked as the month for breast cancer awareness all over the world, but it must be observed the whole year because breast cancer is among the most prevalent cancers in the world. Breast cancer caused around 685,000 deaths worldwide and 2.3 million women were diagnosed with it annually. No less than 70 percent of Pakistani women suffering from breast cancer seek medical attention at an advanced stage of the disease as mammography and ultrasound are taken lightly and the family of the patient avoids getting anything as such,” said chief guest Prof Naila Anjum Zahid, consultant medical oncologist & HoD at the prestigious Liaquat National Hospital.

“In the rural areas, there is even more stigma surrounding the issue, and female gynaecologists are not always easily available. The government should launch a nationwide free screening campaign in collaboration with private hospitals for the early detection of new cases. The assurance that female medical staff would conduct the screening may encourage more women to get themselves checked,” elaborated by Prof Naila.

“Mammograms, breast ultrasounds, breast MRIs, and biopsies are some of the tests to diagnose breast cancer at an early stage. Genetic tests tell doctor if chemotherapy would benefit a patient and if the cancer could recur, while newer medicines block hormones such as estrogen to reduce the recurrence risk,” she said while discussing the diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer.

She also briefly explained different aspects of precision medicine and highlighted the advantages with large mega trials. She also discussed in length her success stories with targeted therapies in Pakistani breast cancer patients and also presented some recent advancement in the modern management of metastatic and triple negative breast cancer.

“I emphasise and urge all women to make their breast health a priority and to get them screened. Screening takes minutes to perform but it could really save your life”, Prof Naila advised.

Dr Erum Idrees and Dr Asma Khan also spoke at the seminar and discussed some very impressive local studies with metastatic breast cancer in middle-aged women with very good prognosis.

CEO Col. (retired) Dr Mushtaq Ahmed, SI, thanked the participants and said lifestyle changes can also decrease the risk of developing breast cancer, including maintaining a healthy weight, being physically active, avoiding alcohol, stress, quitting smoking and late work shifts.