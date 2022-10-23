Man shot dead over family dispute

A factory worker was killed and five others wounded in separate incidents of firing in parts of the city on Saturday.

A man identified as 30-year-old Hamid Iqbal, son of Naseer, was shot dead in a firing incident that took place at a house in Khyber Muhalla within the limits of the SITE A Section police station. Upon receiving the information, police and rescue workers reached the property and transported the casualty to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for medico-legal formalities.

Quoting initial investigations, police said the victim was shot and killed by his relative Muhammad Ali, adding that Ali and his sons entered the victim’s house and shot him before fleeing.

Police said the victim’s wife is a niece of Ali and the incident apparently took place over a family dispute. The deceased man was shot thrice and died at the spot. He was a factory worker.

A case has been registered and investigations are under way.

Separately, a man, identified as Ibrahim, 45, was shot and injured over offering resistance during a mugging bid in Noor Muhammad Goth within the Gulshan-e-Maymar police’s limits. He was moved to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

In another incident, a citizen, Obaidullah, was shot and injured by a security guard in Gulistan-e-Jauhar. He was shifted to the JPMC.

In Surjani Town, Meero, 42, son of Ghulam Rasool, was shot and injured during a clash over a personal dispute. He was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

In a similar incident, 55-year-old Shaikh Ahmed, son of Abdur Raheem, was shot and injured in a firing incident over a property dispute in Sindhi Muslim Society within the limits of the Ferozabad police station. He was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Meanwhile, 22-year-old Saqib, son of Abdul Mannan, was injured in a firing incident that took place within the limits of the New Karachi Industrial Area police station. A case has been registered and investigations are under way.