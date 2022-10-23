‘All institutions played a role to get Pakistan removed from FATF grey list’

Sindh Minister for Information Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon has said Friday proved a blessed day for the nation as Pakistan was removed from the grey list of FATF.

He said on Saturday that the credit goes to Foreign Minister and Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and his team for achieving the milestone.

The Pakistan Army and other institutions played a crucial role in completion of all FATF tasks ahead of time. “All institutions achieved this target with joint efforts and hard work,” the minister said and added that India had tried its best to create hurdles in the removal of Pakistan’s name from the grey list, but it faced defeat.

Addressing a press conference at the Sindh Archives Complex on Saturday, Memon said that in another important development on Friday, the mask came off from the face of the biggest hypocrite of Pakistan, as a person who was calling others robbers and thieves was declared ineligible.

He said the Election Commission disqualified Imran Khan on the ground of corrupt practices and it was a historic verdict as all the members of the Election Commission unanimously decided that Khan was no longer Sadiq and Ameen.

The minister said that PTI leaders and its workers had taken the law into their hands after the EC verdict in Islamabad and other cities. Roads were being blocked, police personal were being beaten, and in Islamabad a guard of an MNA belonging to the PTI opened fire on police but still they were “Ladlas”.

In response to a question, Memon said that the federal government was taking action against miscreants and, cases were being registered, but they were getting relief from courts.

Memon warned the PTI that its protest drive against the disqualification of Imran Khan shouldn’t cause road blockades or obstruct the path of public and emergency services; otherwise, the party would be dealt with sternly.

He said the provincial police force had been asked to allow the PTI to protest only if an open space was chosen for the purpose. He said the law would come into force in a stern manner if the PTI resorted to road blockades under its protest campaign.

The provincial information minister stated this a day after Karachi witnessed problems affecting motorists due to a PTI rally against the disqualification of Khan.

He lamented that the PTI continued to receive a favourable treatment despite the fact that roads had been blocked and police personnel tortured in Islamabad and other cities due to a protest drive against the disqualification of Khan.

He said the PTI and its chief had received a preferential treatment as there was an overnight opening of courts for them though they had been involved in brazen violation of laws of the land and conducting propaganda campaigns on social media against the chiefs of national institutions.

He said it was better to amend the laws of the land if it was necessary to extend extraordinary relief to the PTI chairman in every matter. “This shouldn’t be the case that Imran Khan and PTI should receive preferential treatment while there is a separate set of principles for their opponents in the country,” he said.

Memon said the PTI chairman had announced it would move the court against the judgment of the ECP against him, and now one needed to see whether or not Khan received any favourable treatment this time. He said Khan shouldn’t get any preferential treatment with regard to the adjudication of his cases as it should be done in the normal course of time as was the case of other politicians.

The information minister was of the view that the Election Commission of Pakistan had disqualified the PTI chairman due to corruption on his part. He said the ECP had also given a direction for lodging a criminal case against Khan.

He said Khan had to disclose his source of income for purchasing the expensive Toshakhana gifts. He said the financial statements of Khan available with the Federal Board of Revenue had shown that the PTI chairman didn’t have the financial means to buy such gifts.

He said Khan had not just lost the membership of the National Assembly as the result of the ECP’s judgment but he was also no more the chief of his political party.

Memon told media persons that it was not the first time that any politician had been disqualified, as in the past the ECP, the returning officers and high courts had given such rulings against scores of politicians. He recalled that several leaders of the PPP had been denied the opportunity to contest the general elections of 2018.

He said PPP Sindh President Nisar Khuhro had been barred from contesting the 2018 elections on the pretext that his nomination papers had not mentioned the name of one of his family members though that it was his personal issue.

He mentioned that the reference to revisit the death sentence awarded to PPP founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had been pending for several years, but the apex court didn’t have time to dispose of this important judicial matter. He said courts didn’t have time for Bhutto’s reference though the PPP founder had been credited with launching Pakistan’s nuclear programme and drafting the consensus Constitution of 1973.

Memon lamented that Khan transformed political differences into his personal enmities and had crossed all limits of normal conduct.

He said the PTI chairman instead of conducting a long march should file a no-confidence motion against the government if he wanted early elections in the country.

In response to a question, he said the Sindh chief minister and he himself met Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad in which the rehabilitation phase of the flood victims was discussed in detail.

He said the rehabilitation of the victims had been started in Sindh, and they were trying to provide seeds and other facilities to the victims along with the construction of their houses.

Memon said the federal government and the Sindh government were on the same page on the issue of flood victims. We had a fruitful meeting with the prime minister and this will continue in future as our focus is on helping the flood victims as much as possible.