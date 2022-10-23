Motion tabled in PA to slam Imran’s disqualification

Khurrum Sher Zaman, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) parliamentary party leader in the Provincial Assembly of Sindh, on Saturday submitted a resolution to the PA secretary condemning the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision to disqualify PTI Chairman and ousted prime minister Imran Khan under Article 63(1)(p) of the constitution.

The resolution states that the ECP’s decision to disqualify Khan is unconstitutional, besides showing bias and being politically motivated. “It appears that the ECP believes itself to be above the constitution and decisions of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.”

Zaman said that this House reminds the ECP of the SC verdict of August 2021 stating that the commission does not have the authority to disqualify an election candidate or an assembly member.

“In our view, there is no power or jurisdiction inherent in the commission itself in terms of Article 218(3) to consider the qualification or disqualification of a member, whether as an independent or stand-alone issue or as part of an election dispute,” the resolution quoted the verdict. The PTI leader said that it is further stated that this House questions how this judgment of the ECP can be released when all of the five commissioners have not signed it. “This shows bad intent on the part of the ECP and the chief election commissioner. The ECP is not a trial court, and thus, it should have referred the matter to the tax authorities or a trial court if it believed that there was any wrongdoing.”

Zaman said this House believes that the ECP judgement against Khan is seriously flawed, and demands that the Supreme Judicial Council look into this matter as a basis to unseat Sikandar Sultan Raja as the chief election commissioner.