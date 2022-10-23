IGP told to ensure special force not used for VIP security

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has directed the provincial police chief to ensure that the special services unit of the police department is not used for providing security to VIPs.

The court also ordered the inspector general of police (IGP) to assign at least half of the special commando units or wings to police operation and investigation separately or under district police to make the operation and investigation side of the cases just, proper and more effective.

During the hearing of a case about police reforms, a single SHC bench headed by Justice Salahuddin Panhwar said the Sindh police have inducted over 2,000 highly trained police officials in the past decade.

The bench said that it has not come on record that these trained officials have undertaken any investigation or action against crime in the province, particularly in Karachi and upper Sindh, where people are unable to move freely due to poor law and order situation.

The court directed the IGP to assign half of the special commandos wing, from sub-inspectors to deputy superintendents of police, to police operation and investigation. The court also told the police chief to submit a compliance report on the next date of hearing.

The bench said that the court has been told that the Sindh police have no welfare schemes like other law enforcement agencies and the armed forces, even though they are on the front line for saving people’s lives and maintaining law and order.

The court was told that separate hospitals and schools are not available for the Sindh police. The SHC ordered the IGP and the home department to ensure that a welfare fund is set up to introduce housing schemes, hospitals and rehabilitations centres for police officials at least up to grade 16 and their families.

The bench directed them to submit details about long-term and short-term schemes. The court said that it expects the Sindh government will also contribute to providing complete assistance, including funds, to establish such schemes.

The court also directed the finance secretary to submit a compliance report as regards setting up a fund under the Sindh Civil Servants Welfare Fund Rules.