Police foil bid to kidnap minor boy in Korangi

The Awami Colony police on Saturday foiled a bid to kidnap a minor boy in the Korangi neighbourhood and arrested an alleged kidnapper.

A police team was patrolling the Gulshan-e-Millat area when the parents of the boy informed them about the abduction of their six-year-old son. At this, the police started looking for the kidnapper and traced him after about an hour of chase. The police took the boy into their custody and arrested the suspect. Later, the boy was handed over to the family.

Three ‘robbers’ held

Three suspects were arrested after an encounter with the SITE Super Highway police on Saturday.

A police team patrolling Hangora Goth saw three men riding a motorcycle roaming in a suspicious manner in the area. On being intercepted, one of the suspects opened fire on the police and tried to escape.

In retaliation, the police also fired shots, injuring all the three suspects. They were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical assistance in police custody.

Police said the suspects were robbers and they were identified as Suleman, Kamran, and Ibrahim Khan. Weapons and some snatched mobiles phones were recovered from their possession.