Public donations for flood victims have decreased, says Sherry

Federal Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman has said that charitable donations received from the public for flood relief activities have considerably decreased, as if citizens believe that the situation in the calamity-hit areas of the country is under control now, but this is far from reality.

Addressing a news conference on Saturday, the minister said the government had reserved around Rs70 billion for fulfilling the food and other basic needs of some two million flood-hit families in the country.

She said that the devastation caused by the floods in the country had been so widespread that the government alone could not carry out the rescue and relief activities, so the international community had also come forward for the cause.

She added that the international community had recognised the urgent requirements of Pakistan to carry out flood relief work after Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had emphatically presented the case of the victims of the grave calamity.

Sherry said the government had to act fast to rehabilitate the flood victims and rebuild their homes before the start of the winter season, otherwise their problems would get worse.

She said the people in the flood-devastated areas had no means to earn their livelihood, while there was also a very large number of pregnant women among the displaced population whose health should be protected.

She also said the people in the calamity-hit areas had been deprived of their farmlands and livestock. The government has been doing its best to conduct relief and rehabilitation activities, while a survey is being conducted to determine the payment of compensation to the calamity-hit families, she added.

The minister said that the flood emergency had occurred in Pakistan when the government had been making efforts to emerge out of the economic crisis.

She said that a sum of Rs9 billion had been reserved for the free distribution of seeds for wheat cultivation in the country in the upcoming season. She added that the Pakistan Peoples Party had also been doing its best to extend relief to the flood victims in the country.

Replying to a question, she remarked that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan had been disqualified on a constitutional and legal matter, so his party should not paint the issue with any other colour.

Sherry said that no one is interested in subtracting Khan from national politics, but instead of creating any new narrative, the PTI chief should present himself for accountability whenever his case is heard.

She also advised the spokespersons for the PTI that instead of indulging in a blame game, they should focus on the legal aspects of Khan’s disqualification case.